Homegrown brands have increasingly gained a foothold in Indian consumerism, with 58 per cent of the respondents saying that they like to shop for products mainly from local or small businesses, with 76 per cent of the group saying they appreciate authentic communication by local brands, along with innovative solutions for everyday problems.

Over 50 per cent of respondents of a survey in India prefer to purchase homegrown brands, citing accessibility, relatable stories, and authentic value as key reasons for their loyalty, according to a research report by venture capital (VC) firm Rukam Capital.

Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner, Rukam Capital, said that the Indian consumers are no longer passive participants in shaping trends, the market is evolving, and is being piloted through affordability, aspirations, and digital sophistication.

"India is telling us that it is not just about what a brand sells, but how it makes them feel connected, understood, and valued. This shift is forcing even the most traditional categories to reinvent themselves beyond just seasonal triggers, whether that's through healthier alternatives, transparent communication, or community-driven engagement," said Jahagirdar.

Interestingly, India is also witnessing a renewed sense of interest in wellness and health-first options, according to the report. 73 per cent of younger consumers now prefer sugar-free options over traditional offerings. What was once an indulgent exception is now being redefined as a celebration of mindful living, said the report.

India's new-age consumer, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have raised over USD 400 million in 2024 alone, and cumulatively since 2014, consumer brands have secured more than USD 5 billion, according to data by Tracxn.

Discounts continue to be the primary motivator, furthering purchase decisions, with 48 per cent of consumers checking e-commerce sites, while 47 per cent wait for discounts and research deals online.

Jahagirdar added, "For founders, it's a reminder that building loyalty in India now goes far beyond discounts; it's about creating meaning in everyday consumption."

Digital, tech, and dialect are also driving the consumption habits of Indian consumers. The media consumption habits of Indian consumers are being guided by mobile-first access, regional language content, and rising internet adoption. The report said that 73 per cent of people engage with brands on social media, while 67 per cent prefer brands that are very responsive on social media.

Sudhir Sethi, Founder-Chairman, Chiratae Ventures, believes that product innovation is one of the key drivers of the ConsumerTech sector in India, projected to reach USD 300 billion by FY27.

"This growth is being driven by product innovation, the adoption and reach of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), strategic backward integration and verticalization, omnichannel expansion, and an increased focus on building global brands. together, these factors are shaping the next generation of consumer businesses in India and enabling them to compete on the world stage," said Sethi.