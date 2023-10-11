We will be adding almost 1.2 million square feet of production capacity in the next few months and the expansions are targeting both India, for India markets and India as a global manufacturing hub. To meet the plans, we will hire almost 6,500 more employees in the next two years, says Deepak Sharma, Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India

In the Socratic dialogue 'Republic', Plato wrote, "Our need will be the real creator". History suggests that the greatest drivers of innovations were in times of crisis and need. One such institutional event that shaped the future of technology and invention was the first Industrial Revolution. Accelerating innovation during the age, two brothers in 1836 took over an iron foundry in Le Creusot, France. Two years later, they founded Schneider-Creusot, the company that would eventually become Schneider Electric. It's been 180 years of expertise and the combined strength of acquired businesses with which the company continues to deliver innovation at every level. It specializes in digital automation, energy management and caters to homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services.

Recently, Schneider Electric completed 60 years in India, its third largest market globally and one of the four global hubs for the group. The company has lined up an investment of INR 3,200 crore in the coming years to expand its footprint in the country. It has 30 manufacturing sites in India and is adding five new factories to cater to the country's growing clean energy demand.

Talking about the importance of the India market, Deepak Sharma, Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "India will remain on a very strong growth trajectory. We are optimistic about our growth in India and will continue the momentum in 2024. It's not about growing, it's about growing responsibly and our innovation story is about doing things the right way. The government is bringing a lot of initiatives in the energy sector and with all the support in place, we see a lot of development in the India market in 2024 and coming years."

Schneider exports around 50 per cent of what it makes in India and also develops the most advanced global technology in the country. Recently, the company laid the foundation of its new manufacturing plant at Prospace Industrial Park Pvt Ltd., in Kolkata, covering an area of 9 acres, this new facility will involve an investment of INR 140 crore. It has also laid the foundation for a smart factory in Bengaluru, Karnataka. As much as 80 per cent of the products sold in India are developed in India, "As part of expanding manufacturing capacities in India, we have inaugurated two factories recently and will be building more. We will be adding almost 1.2 million square feet of production capacity in the next few months and the expansions are targeting both India, for India markets and India as a global manufacturing hub for the global markets as we continue to export to 30-plus countries from India. All the innovations we bring in the group lay its foundation in India, the country is basically the technology hub for the group," Sharma said.

India is the biggest employer base of Schneider with an employee strength of 37,500. "As we are expanding, we have planned to hire almost 6,500 more employees in the next two years to cater to the demands and growth momentum," the CEO added.

Schneider keeps sustainability at the forefront of its business and look forward to making this impact a reality by empowering others to make the most of energy and resources. Talking about the latest innovations, he said, "Building is one of the areas where the energy consumption is very high and still the biggest problem. So, we have a very strong offer for buildings where we bring solutions both from building management perspective, bringing efficiencies and solutions to reduce the carbon emissions inside the building. We are developing a lot of new technologies and coming up with innovations in the sector."

By 2025, Schneider Electric aims to achieve 80 per cent growth in green revenue, saving 800 million tons of CO2 emissions and aspires to be net zero by 2030.