Make-In-India Initiative To Focus On Hardware Manufacturing: Report

The ministry of electronics and IT is planning to create an indigenous ecosystem in the field of electronics manufacturing so that companies in the supply chain network can relocate from their current business bases in China, Vietnam and Taiwan, to promote India as a hardware manufacturing nation, according to a FE report. The Indian government has launched the 'Make in India' initiative to boost Indian mobile manufacturing companies and now the initiative is focusing on hardware manufacturing.

As per the report, towards this end, MeitY has formed a nine-member task force with industry players to deliberate on electronic products and components that can be brought under domestic manufacturing, current issues with regard to hardware manufacturing, need for any policy intervention, timeline by which certain issues can be resolved, among other things.

"India has been doing well in information technology (IT) but a lot more needs to be done in hardware manufacturing. There is still a lot of dependence on other countries for many products and with this roadmap in place we aim to reduce our imports," a senior government official aware of the matter told FE.

The official also added that, "This suggestion to make a taskforce and resolve issues around manufacturing has come from the industry. We will soon conduct our first meeting to discuss the subject and then will be able to come up with recommendations."

According to government data, the mobile phone production in the country increased to 310 million units valued at INR 2.75 trillion in FY22, from 58 million units valued at about INR 18,900 crore in 2014-15. On the backdrop of these statistics, the official reportedly added that, "There was a time when all these mobile phones were imported. Now, we have started the production here in the country. The plan is to go down the lower level to manufacturing components and chips."