Market cap for new age tech stocks is approximately USD150 billion over the last 6 months and median unicorn revenue three years ago was USD 50 million and it has now grown three times, to USD 150 million, said Manish Kheterpal, co-founder and Partner at Waterbridge, at a panel discussion named 'India's Digital Reset' at Reedseer's Ground Zero 10 event held in Bengaluru.

"There is monetization everywhere, I spoke about revenue but my profitability hasn't happened across the board, but cumulatively it's half a billion dollars of profit pool in the Indian unicorn ecosystem," said Kheterpal.

Kheterpal added that most importantly, while 10 years ago we used to talk about copycat models from the US or China, both in the Indian consumer 1 segment and the Indian consumer 2, or also popularly called as 'Bharat', the country now has a lot of unique business models scaled up companies

Part and parcel of being a CEO involves matters that keep one awake, and Nandita Sinha, CEO at Myntra, said that she is no stranger to this phenomenon.

Sinha said that one of the aspects that keeps one awake is thinking about the future or the fear of missing something in the process.

"How is the company culture, how are we scaling, what capabilities are we able to build, these are the thoughts that keep me up at night," exclaimed Sinha.

Anoop Menon, Principal, Chirate Investments spoke about what gathers his attention as an investor and one of the aspects was deep consumer insights.

As a venture capital principal, Menon said that businesses that disrupt existing spaces, are the ones he finds exciting and projected that elderly care, pet care and religious sectors can significantly benefit from technology.

"New-age companies in India have produced significant talent over the last few years. We do keep an eye on things that relate to the generations of today," Menon.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has played a pivotal part in consumer-focused business and Nandita concluded that with advancements in AI, the future looks exciting as the sector looks to leverage technology to better the existing pace.

"Consumers are wanting more speed and are looking at what is the trade-off for that speed. Fashion access is something that is not solved for in a country like India," said Nandita.