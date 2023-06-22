The collaboration will focus on eliminating top-up fees. By integrating MaziMatic's native token, $Mazi (BNB), on Saitacard, users will not be charged the standard 3.5 per cent fee and will be offered a bonus of five per cent on every top-up.

On Tuesday, MaziMatic, a multi-entertainment metaverse, announced it was partnering with Saitacard, a virtual crypto debit card powered by ePayMe.

"By eliminating fees on card top-ups, we aim to drive a change in the market, breaking barriers while creating financial freedom. In addition, our partnership with Saitacard aims to bring unparalleled value to users," said Karan Bhandari, CEO, MaziMatic.

The collaboration will focus on eliminating top-up fees. Traditionally, crypto debit cards charge a top-up fee ranging anywhere between 1 per cent and 10 per cent of the total amount. By integrating MaziMatic's native token, $Mazi (BNB), on Saitacard, users will not be charged the standard 3.5 per cent fee and will be offered a bonus of five per cent on every top-up.

"We are thrilled to partner with MaziMatic, the pioneer in the multi-entertainment metaverse, to redefine the future of crypto debit cards. With Saitacard's tap-to-pay feature, users can enjoy unparalleled spending power and financial freedom. Our collaboration eliminates top-up fees and offers a 5% bonus on every top-up, creating new opportunities for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. With support for over 14 cryptocurrencies and seamless integration with popular payment platforms, Saitacard is revolutionizing the way people think about crypto assets and their everyday usage," said Manpreet Singh Kohli "Mkay", CFO, Saitacard.

Saitacard allows users to carry transactions of up to USD 50,000 daily and offers flexible financial solutions for global transactions barring North Korea and Iran.