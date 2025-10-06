Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthcare around the world is facing a credibility crisis. Patients are logging into multiple portals, juggling test results, and still struggling to make sense of what matters. Doctors, meanwhile, are squeezed between rising insurance costs, payer demands, and appointments that last only minutes.

For Raj Subramonian, a second-time entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience at Dell, HP, and Enovis, these inefficiencies were impossible to ignore. His answer is Mediphant, an AI-powered healthcare companion designed to give patients clarity and restore trust.

From IT Executive to Healthtech Founder

At Dell, HP, and Enovis, Subramonian built and scaled global teams while reviving underperforming divisions. Those experiences taught him that technology only succeeds when it balances efficiency with empathy.

"The biggest mistake large organizations make," he reflects, "is assuming that scale automatically equals value. In healthcare, if you forget the patient's perspective, the entire system breaks down."

That principle - scale plus empathy - has become Mediphant's foundation.

Spotting the Opportunity

The idea was sparked when Subramonian's father, living with a chronic illness, had to carry folders of lab reports from one specialist to another. That frustrating experience revealed a larger business insight: the market didn't need more portals; it needed a single companion that could unify and interpret health data.

Mediphant was built to do just that. The platform stores medical information securely, translates jargon into everyday language, and creates summaries patients can bring to their next appointment. "Patients shouldn't have to become medical translators," Subramonian says. "Our job is to make the information usable. We strongly believe that clarity IS care!"

Privacy as a Competitive Moat

From day one, Mediphant was designed with a privacy-first business model. The platform employs end-to-end encryption, HIPAA-compliant storage, and a clear promise: no advertising, no insurer backdoors, and no data sales.

"Healthcare won't move forward if patients think their data is being monetized behind the scenes," Subramonian explains. "We wanted to prove that privacy can be a feature, not a limitation."

In a global market where trust is scarce, this emphasis on privacy is more than compliance; it's a differentiator.

Clinical Impact in Action

One user described how his mother's infectious disease specialist was able to instantly view her weight trends, blood pressure, and blood glucose data from a continuous monitor - all collated within Mediphant. With that complete view, the physician made a critical medication decision in just a few minutes, confident it wouldn't negatively interact with her existing regimen.

Without that collated information, the family said, the process would have been long and uncertain. The outcome highlights how unified, contextualized data can turn visits into more confident decision-making moments.

Why India and the US Matter

Although Mediphant is being built for global use, India and the US present particularly strong opportunities. The global digital health market is expected to grow from USD 312.9 billion in 2024 to over USD 2.19 trillion by 2034 at a CAGR of 21.2 per cent.

In India, the rise of chronic diseases alongside the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) is accelerating the digitization of records. Yet digitization alone doesn't give patients clarity, leaving space for Mediphant to add interpretation.

In the US, patients often encounter fragmented hospital systems, high insurance costs, and brief consultations. Here too, a trusted companion that organizes and explains data could help both patients and physicians manage complexity.

Together, these two markets represent a proving ground for Mediphant's core value: privacy-protected clarity at scale, across diverse markets with similar needs.

Lessons for Entrepreneurs

For Entrepreneur India readers, Subramonian's journey offers insights that go beyond healthcare:

Build for trust. Privacy and clarity aren't features to bolt on later; they must be baked into the product from the start.

Privacy and clarity aren't features to bolt on later; they must be baked into the product from the start. Design for dual users. Mediphant serves patients by simplifying their story, while giving doctors context without adding to their workload.

Mediphant serves patients by simplifying their story, while giving doctors context without adding to their workload. Leverage cross-industry skills. Lessons in scaling and turnaround from global IT now shape Mediphant's growth strategy.

Branding With a Human Touch

While Mediphant is built on advanced technology, its branding emphasizes approachability. Its elephant logo, Elly, symbolizes memory and trust - a reminder that healthcare should feel human, even when powered by AI.

"Elly reflects our belief that technology can be empathetic," Subramonian says. "Patients need a companion, not just another faceless portal."

Looking Ahead

Mediphant is still early in its journey, but the signals are promising: patients reporting more confident doctor visits, physicians making quicker decisions with complete data, and interest from potential partners who see privacy-first AI as a differentiator.

"The promise of AI in healthcare isn't prediction alone," Subramonian reflects. "Its greatest value is explanation - helping people move from data to understanding, from confusion to confidence."

For India's entrepreneurial community, the Mediphant story is about more than one platform. It illustrates how cross-industry experience, mission-driven design, and a privacy-first model can combine to create solutions that scale - with clarity and trust as the real competitive advantage.