The Prime Minister also added that the CEO was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his recent meeting with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was a fruitful one during which they had insightful discussions on different subjects, adding that the CEO was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment, according to a PTI report.

"The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of @Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment," Modi tweeted.

Earlier on 11 May, McMillon had called on PM Modi. Reportedly, the top brass of Walmart had also met with suppliers, merchants, grantees, artisans, and MSMEs in India last week.

As per the report, on May 11, Walmart Inc. had tweeted, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We are working toward exporting $10 billion per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development & supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood & other goods."

McMillon was quoted as saying in a tweet by Walmart Inc that, ""The visit with Prime Minister @narendramodi reinforces the shared value we bring working alongside India. Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunities."