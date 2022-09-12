Mensa Brands Acquires Peanut Butter Brand MYFITNESS

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mensa Brands, a D2C tech-led house of brands, has entered the health food category by acquiring MYFITNESS, a peanut butter brand in India. The partnership with Mensa Brands will strengthen the MYFITNESS' footprint, enabling it to launch new categories, scale D2C, invest in brand-building and expand to global markets.

Company handout

"We are thrilled about our partnership with the MYFITNESS team, which is a fast-growing consumer-loved brand and we will scale the brand to have an omni-channel global presence by leveraging out tech-led playbook. This partnership not only allows us to play in the large and growing healthy food market, but does so by leveraging our existing capabilities. We believe we can build MYFITNESS into a INR 1000 crore brand in the next 3 to 4 years," said Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO, Mensa Brands.

Mensa builds global digital-first brands from India by partnering with the right entrepreneurs, investing into the business, and bringing the team's expertise and technology to scale the brands.

MYFITNESS currently has more than 30 SKUs with an average selling price of INR 500. Within 3 years of its inception, the company has sold over 7 million jars of peanut butter. The brand is highly rated across platforms and has a high consumer repeat rate, claimed by the company in a statement.

"MYFITNESS is India's fastest growing peanut butter brand and a category, acquiring the most new-to-category customers. We are thrilled to be partnering with Mensa Brands, a market leader proven to exponentially scale brands. Together, I believe we can make MYFITNESS on global household name and serve hundreds of millions of happy consumers," said Mohammed Patel, CEO, MYFITNESS.

Founded in 2019 by Mohammed Patel and Rahil Virani, MYFITNESS is popular among fitness enthusiasts, millenials, GenZ and sportsmen for its unique taste and disruptive innovations in the category.