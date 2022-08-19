Merlinwand Raises INR 1 Crore In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Merlinwand, a publishing startup committed to inculcating imagination, creativity and cognitive growth, in children through personalized story books, has raised INR 1 crore in a Seed funding round. The fund raised will be used on launching more story books for corporate gifting and grownups, marketing and creating brand awareness while branching out into the UK and US markets.

Pexels

"The funding is the result of the hardwork of our entire team and is a testimony to the fact that our work is well received and appreciated. We wish to continue with our efforts and touch the lives of more children and caregivers. The education that we are able to impart in the community is our true reward, and we are constantly trying to innovate and engage with more people. This capital will go a long way in helping us to do so, and we are thankful to our investors for the same," said Sudarshan Vig, co-founder and CEO, Merlinwand.

With the advent of digitization and e-learning, the company strives to hire tech developers to create a visually stimulating experience for children in order to foster curiosity, self-esteem and empathy. The platform's core idea is to communicate with and educate children on important issues, in the form of a story so that they can comprehend easily and aren't overwhelmed. The newly acquired fund will help the company expand and reach a wider audience, as per company statement.

Merlinwand is an online publishing platform offering personalized books for kids turning them into their own hero. The platform is on a quest to help children done their thinking and creative hats and unleash their true potential in a world of information overload and ultra-high video consumption, and screen time.