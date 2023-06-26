Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Facebook's parent company Meta on Monday announced a partnership with the traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to upskill 1 million traders on the WhatsApp Business App over the next three years. On the World MSME day, the company has also announced the launch of Meta Small Business Academy, which was born out of Meta's commitment in 2021 to up-skill 10 million small businesses.

"Skilling plays a consequential role in unlocking growth for India's MSMEs. At Meta, we are committed to enabling timely skill development opportunities for businesses across their growth journeys. While the MSBA certification will particularly benefit entrepreneurs who are just starting out, our partnership with CAIT will empower traders across India to use WhatsApp Business app to connect with their customers and supercharge their growth journeys," said Sandhya Devanathan, vice-president (India), Meta.

According to an official release, a certification by Meta Small Business Academy will especially help new entrepreneurs and marketers gain critical digital marketing skills to grow on the Meta apps. To enable the program to reach MSMEs across India, the course module and the examination are available in seven languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. It further added that the partnership between CAIT and Meta will be conducted through thousands of trade associations connected with CAIT all over the Country.

"With businesses of all sizes using WhatsApp to communicate, coordinate, and connect with their customers effectively, there is an urgent need to equip them with timely skills needed to drive business growth. Under the 'WhatsApp Se Vyapaar' campaign, we are thrilled to announce that we will work with Meta to train 1 million traders to digitally empower traders to boost their businesses using the WhatsApp Business App. We believe this initiative will unlock new growth opportunities for traders across India, and we look forward to partnering even more closely with Meta to expand the business and digital skilling charter in the months to come in order to address the evolving needs of the trading community," said Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).