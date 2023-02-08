Meta Launches Metaverse Academy in Saudi Arabia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Meta platforms, the parent company of Facebook, announced the launch of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region's first metaverse academy in Saudi Arabia. The company aims to accelerate the development of the emerging technology.

"The Middle East and North Africa region has all the assets to become an essential player in the development of the metaverse and embrace the benefits it will bring to the economy," said Kojo Boakye, vice president of public policy for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey at Meta.

According to the consultancy form PwC, the technology is seen as an economic opportunity worth between $8 trillion and $13 trillion, heavily dependent on how much companies are willing to invest in the emerging technology.

The academy would comprise of three tracks. The first track involves inviting individuals to participate in a workshop to serve as an introduction to the metaverse. The second track would be online training in order for people to familiarise themselves with the augmented reality effects and the third would be professional training programme allowing jobseekers to apply for entry-level roles in immersive technologies.

"The business landscape is already in high demand for skills and we are committed to collaborating with educational institutions and policymakers across the region to accelerate the development of the ecosystem and train the future builders of the metaverse," added Boakye.

The Middle East area has been growing with regulations already set in place in Qatar, Bahrain and UAE. Kuwait has implemented guidelines to approve digital banks while Oman is studying how to regulate cryptocurrencies and virtual assets.