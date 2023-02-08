Meta Launches Metaverse Academy in Saudi Arabia

Meta aims to accelerate the development of the emerging technology

learn more about Saptak Bardhan

By Saptak Bardhan

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Meta platforms, the parent company of Facebook, announced the launch of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region's first metaverse academy in Saudi Arabia. The company aims to accelerate the development of the emerging technology.

"The Middle East and North Africa region has all the assets to become an essential player in the development of the metaverse and embrace the benefits it will bring to the economy," said Kojo Boakye, vice president of public policy for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey at Meta.

According to the consultancy form PwC, the technology is seen as an economic opportunity worth between $8 trillion and $13 trillion, heavily dependent on how much companies are willing to invest in the emerging technology.

The academy would comprise of three tracks. The first track involves inviting individuals to participate in a workshop to serve as an introduction to the metaverse. The second track would be online training in order for people to familiarise themselves with the augmented reality effects and the third would be professional training programme allowing jobseekers to apply for entry-level roles in immersive technologies.

"The business landscape is already in high demand for skills and we are committed to collaborating with educational institutions and policymakers across the region to accelerate the development of the ecosystem and train the future builders of the metaverse," added Boakye.

The Middle East area has been growing with regulations already set in place in Qatar, Bahrain and UAE. Kuwait has implemented guidelines to approve digital banks while Oman is studying how to regulate cryptocurrencies and virtual assets.

Related Topics

News and Trends Metaverse Meta

Most Popular

See all
Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression

Nothing is more important than a good first impression. The first five seconds are everything.

By Aytekin Tank

News and Trends

Seven Books To Get Your Hands On To Start Investing

'An investment in knowledge pays the best interest' once noted Benjamin Franklin, and it stands true even after two centuries. Here are seven books to help the novice in you get started on investing

By Paromita Gupta

By Ben Angel

Business Ideas

How to Make Thousands of Dollars on the Side As a Virtual Assistant

Apply your skills and experience to create a lucrative virtual assistant side hustle or full-time business.

By Entrepreneur Staff