Notably, the tech conglomerate also shared that they were developing a new spatial app framework that would help mobile developers create mixed reality experiences

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Meta, to expand its influence on the emerging virtual and mixed reality industry, on Monday, announced it would be sharing its Meta Quest headset's operating system with third-party hardware makers, starting with Microsoft, Lenovo, and ASUS.

"We believe a more open ecosystem is the best way to bring the power of mixed reality to as many people as possible. With more devices, this new ecosystem will offer more choice to consumers and businesses around the world. Developers will have a much larger range of hardware that can run their apps, and more device makers will expand their market to a wider range of users, much like we've seen with PCs and smartphones," Meta's official blog shared.

Meta Horizon OS has been developed with technologies such as inside-out-tracking; self-tracked controllers; hand, eye, face and body tracking; high-resolution Passthrough; Scene Understanding; and Spatial Anchors. Developers and creators will now be grow their businesses through Meta Horizon OS, including the Meta Quest Store (soon to be renamed as the Meta Horizon Store.)

Notably, the tech conglomerate also shared that they were developing a new spatial app framework that would help mobile developers create mixed reality experiences.

Meta also shared that using the Horizon OS, Lenovo will develop an all-new performance gaming headset while Zuckerberg's venture and Xbox will work together again to create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox. It is speculated that the products will be launched a few years down the line.