Metabook XR has raised an undisclosed amount of investment in a Seed funding round from EvolveX accelerator, a startup accelerator spearheaded by global community founders and strategic angels. The funds will primarily be allocated toward product development, sales expansion, and marketing initiatives, further enhancing their reach and impact on the education sector.

The latest investment will be instrumental in accelerating Metabook XR's growth. The undisclosed funding will further propel Metabook XR's mission to revolutionize learning for K12 students through immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) content, added the company in an official statement.

"It has been a fantastic journey with EvolveX. EvolveX, along with the support of other angels, not only provided capital but also brought invaluable business wisdom and a much-needed network. Their unwavering support is helping us grow every day. We extend our heartfelt thanks to EvolveX and the incredible team behind this program for their unwavering support," said Ashish, co-founder, Metabook XR.

The Seed funding round curated by EvolveX, along with WFC, attracted a lineup of Marquee Angels such as Bhawna Bhatnagar, Neeraj Tyagi, Vikas Aggarwal, Gaurav Singhvi, Amit Tyagi, Dr. Navneet, Amit Prakash, among others.

"We are proud to join forces with Metabook XR and contribute to their innovative efforts in revolutionizing education through immersive VR and AR learning content. The vision and passion of the Metabook XR team resonate deeply with us at EvolveX. By providing both capital and invaluable business insights, we are confident that our partnership will fuel their growth and expand their reach, empowering students with immersive educational experiences. We are excited to be a part of their journey and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact they will make in the education industry," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.

By investing in pioneering companies like Metabook XR, EvolveX continues to drive the transformation of various industries through strategic investments and guidance, added the statement.

