MetaForm and XP&DLand Announce World's First Durga Puja on the Metaverse

Metaform and XP&DLand on Friday announced the world's first MetaPujo. The Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Deshapriya Park, Ballygunge Cultural and Tala Prattay pandals would be accessible through 3D twins on the metaverse platform.

"After the huge recognition by UNESCO, this is another great hurrah for the Pujas. We have been inspired to bridge the gap between devotion and technology, and what better way to begin than by hinging on one of the world's largest devotional celebrations? This initiative gives Maa Durga an enhanced address on Web 3.0 where the devout from across the world will be able to enter a three-dimensional recreation of the pandals and take part in darshans from the most popular pandals of Kolkata. While doing so, attendees can claim four NFTs of her idols that have been designed especially for the occasion, each correlating to one of the pandals," said Sukrit Singh, co-founder, Metaform & XP&DLand,

"We are democratising the Metaverse. You don't have to be in Kolkata now to celebrate the Pujas. Meta Pujos will allow people from all over the world to enter pandal meta twins as family and friends – separated by physical distance but united in the meta celebration," said Suveer Bajaj, co-founder, Metaform and XP&Dland

Metaform and XP&DLand's plan centres around 3D recreations of the pandals, where users in can enter a shared social space where people from across the world can come together and walk around, interact, and even take photographs. Users can make a meta-realistic avatar of themselves. MetaPujo has launched four unique NFTs of Maa Durga idols from the most visited pandals of Kolkata which include Deshapriya Park, Tala Prattay, Ahiritola Sarbojanin, and Ballygunge Cultural. The four NFTs would be dropped for free on the XP&DLand website for devotees and collectors.