MG Developer Program And Grant Season 4 To Mentor And Incubate Innovative Indian Startups

With Innovation as a brand pillar, MG Motor India and its consortium members have launched the fourth season of the Developer Program (MGDP) and Grant. This program will provide an opportunity to learn, develop, and provide solutions for the automobile industry.

"MGDP Season 4 aims to facilitate a positive change in the industry by creating a space for EV innovators from across the country to collaborate and develop novel solutions. This is a platform that seeks to unite the best brains of the industry to come together and innovate ideas that have the potential to change the EV landscape. We believe that by this we shall be able to foster a conducive environment where talent, innovation, and technology can all flourish together," said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

The program will focus on expanding the innovation platform for startups, developers, and innovators. This will not only provide opportunities for solutions and innovative insights into areas such as charging infrastructure, fleet management, electric components, electric batteries, green energy solutions, EV battery life cycle management, connected car solutions, and BaaS, but it will also enable the development of new applications and experiences across the entire EV ecosystem, as per a statement.

"Innovation and technology are essential to any industry's growth, which is also true in the case of the mobility industry. This program shall produce some of the finest and most talented innovators who would be poised to transform the automotive industry. Furthermore, it will stimulate the development of innovative concepts in the Indian automotive industry, leading to further progression and growth. We look forward to uncovering some innovative solutions through this initiative," said Deepak Bagla, managing director and CEO, Invest India.

MGDP is a unique initiative of the carmaker designed to encourage developers in the mobility segment to stay abreast of emerging technologies by offering high-level mentoring. It has emerged as one of the major mentoring programs in the industry which invites innovators and startups to join MG and its consortium partners to shape a better future for the auto industry with innovations that enable exciting experiences every time.