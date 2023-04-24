Micro-Investing Platform Deciml Raises Bridge Funding Round

This round is an addendum to the pre-Seed round raised in June 2022 of $1 million from strategic investors that includes venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and innovators

By Teena Jose

Deciml, a micro-investing mobile application that allows young Indians to automatically invest their spare change, has secured a bridge round of funding from a diverse group of well-known influencers, personalities, and companies across various industries. Notable investors include Zakir Khan, Viraj Sawant, Saurabh Abbi, Abhishek Oswal, Chirag Chetan Gandhi, Hemant Ruprell, Shashank Deshpande, Sandeep Kumar Chawda, Rasiklal R. Thakker, Vinit Pardeshi, and Blaze Management Labs LLP.

According to an official statement by the company, this round is an addendum to the pre-Seed round raised in June 2022 of $1 million from strategic investors that includes venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and innovators such as Unnati Labs, Agility Ventures, and MyAsia VC, and noted names such as Gaurav Munjal (co-founder & CEO of Unacademy), entrepreneur and investor Dr. Ritesh Malik, (CTO of Dunzo) Mukund Jha, Raunak Munot (co-founder of Bombay Shaving Company) and Bhuvan Bam. Other noted names such as Ranveer Allahbadia, Raj Shamani, Suhani Shah, Praful Billore, Varun Thakur, Viraj Sheth, and Rohit Raj, as well as startup advisors like Abhishek Ponia had also participated in the pre-Seed round.

"We are thrilled to have the support and expertise of such a diverse group of investors and companies in our bridge funding round. Each of our investors brings valuable experience and strategic insight to the table, which will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand," said Satyajeet Kunjeer, founder, Deciml.

In addition to providing financial support, each investor in Deciml's bridge round brings unique expertise and experience that will serve as a strategic building block for the startup as it grows. Leveraging their niche knowledge, Deciml aims to expand into new product territories, improve its technology and app experience, and meet the investment needs of young Indians, the statement added.

"Deciml is the new age solution to a long-term mindset, and I am confident that this platform will cater to millions of young people and individuals from tier II Tier III cities, who are trying their first savings product," said Vinit Pardeshi, investor.

Founded in 2020 by Satyajeet Kunjeer, Deciml is a Pune-based fintech firm which aims to remove the barriers that prevent young Indians from entering the investment world, so they can reap the benefits of financial growth and stability.
