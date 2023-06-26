Micron To Set Up $2.75 Billion Semiconductor Facility In Gujarat Reportedly, Micron said that the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years

By Teena Jose

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the US-based chip manufacturer Micron Technology will set up a semiconductor assembly and test plan in Gujarat, demanding a total investment of $2.75 billion.

Micron's plant has been approved under the government's 'Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme.' Under the scheme, Micron will receive 50 per cent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian central government and incentives representing 20 per cent of the total project cost from the state of Gujarat, according to a PTI report.

In a press conference, the minister said that the upcoming Micron plant in Gujarat will be a state-of-the-art plant and will contribute to the expansion of the semiconductor ecosystem in India. He added Micron is the fifth largest company in the realm of manufacturing semiconductors used by mobiles, laptops, servers, defence equipment, cameras, electric vehicles, trains, cars, and telecom equipment across the world.

Reportedly, Micron said that the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years. "Micron's new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets," it added.

The development comes almost two days after MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the latest investment proposal by Micron to set up a plant in India will give an impetus to the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

