Microsoft Expands CyberShikshaa to Expedite Cybersecurity Skilling Opportunities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft on Thursday announced the expansion of its CyberShikshaa program in association with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Tata STRIVE, and ICT Academy. The announcement was made in the presence of Rama Vedashree, former chief executive officer of DSCI; Tom Burt, corporate vice president – customer security and trust, Microsoft; Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, national technology officer, Microsoft India; Hari Balachandran, chief executive officer, ICT Academy and Rajarshi Mukherjee, principal lead – partnerships, Tata STRIVE.

Company

"As the cybersecurity threat landscape becomes more complex, investing in cybersecurity skilling is crucial. These challenges are compounded by an acute shortage in skilled workforce. Demand for cybersecurity skills has increased by nearly 51 per cent over the past year, but there simply aren't enough people with the cybersecurity skills needed to fill the open positions. With the continuous training and subsequent employment of women through CyberShikshaa, Microsoft and its partners are committed to building the next generation of security leaders and ensuring a vibrant and diverse cybersecurity workforce in India," said Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, national technology officer, Microsoft India.

By 2025, there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs open globally representing a 350 per cent increase over an eight-year period, according to CyberSecurity Ventures. In India, cybersecurity jobs are projected to grow by 32 per cent by 2028, yet the talent pool falls short by 42 per cent. Women represent only about 21 per cent of the country's cybersecurity workforce. CyberShikshaa will focus on scaling the program, leveraging industry partnerships, and conducting specialized training for careers in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry.

"The government and industry are working closely now more than ever to create a safer, resilient cyberspace. In the last four years, we have seen this program create significant impact by providing cybersecurity skilling and employment for women. We are confident that the expansion of CyberShikshaa for specialized trainings aimed towards specific sectors will help bridge the skills gap and provide organizations with industry-ready talent," said Rama Vedashree, former CEO, DSCI.

CyberShikshaa trainings are conducted in more than 100 centers across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Aiming to build a strong pool of diverse cybersecurity talent in the country, CyberShikshaa launched by Microsoft and DSCI in 2018, has successfully trained 1,100 women and employed more than 800 women through multiple training batches. In the next three years, the program aspires to reach 45,000 women and underserved youth with technical skills for careers in cybersecurity and provide internships or job opportunities for 10,000 learners. CyberShikshaa for Educators with ICT Academy, the latest addition to the CyberShikshaa portfolio launched in June 2022 for providing cybersecurity training to 400 faculty members, will help build cybersecurity careers for 6,000 underserved students across 100 rural technical institutions and facilitate job opportunities for over 1,500 students.