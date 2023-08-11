Microsoft Partners With Aptos Labs For Web3 and AI The two organizations have also agreed to explore other technological solutions, such as asset tokenization, payments and Central Bank Digital Currencies, which will help accelerate Web3 adoption

On Wednesday, Microsoft, the American tech giant, announced it was partnering with layer-1 blockchain Aptos Labs to collaborate on AI and web3. The latter will be using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to accelerate global web3 adoption.

"Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies are quickly converging for one important reason: they are both generational breakthroughs that profoundly impact the evolution of the internet and shape society. Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to ensure that this technology is accessible to more people and organizations than ever before," said Mo Shaikh, CEO, Aptos Labs.

The two organizations have also agreed to explore other technological solutions, such as asset tokenization, payments and Central Bank Digital Currencies, which will help accelerate Web3 adoption. Reportedly, Aptos will also run its validator nodes on Azure to enhance its blockchain's security and reliability factors. It will also introduce Aptos Assistant, which will operate as an assistant to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 for the everyday internet.

"The intersection of AI and blockchain is one of the most interesting combinations of emerging technologies and can generate transformational use cases. By fusing Aptos Labs' technology with the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities, we aim to democratize the use of blockchain, enabling users to seamlessly onboard to Web3 and innovators to develop new exciting decentralized applications using AI," said Rashmi Misra, General Manager, AI & Emerging Technologies, Microsoft.

The Satya Nadella-led brand has entered a new chapter of its existence by becoming a dominating name in the world of AI following investment in OpenAI's projects.
