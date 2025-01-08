You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft will invest in skilling around 500,000 students and teachers on AI by 2026, including partnerships with educational institutes and government bodies in India. Microsoft also announced wide-ranging partnerships spanning diverse industries including financial services, healthcare, edtech, automotive and public sector.

Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia, said "The world is looking to India's leadership in AI, and our partners like RailTel, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra Group and upGrad, are helping the country move forward with AI. At Microsoft, we are humbled by the confidence that our customers from across sectors of the Indian economy are putting in Microsoft Copilot, our cloud and AI solutions. We are also excited to work closely with the government to extend the benefits of the India AI mission to every corner of the country and democratize access to technology and resources."



A significant partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission, aims to position India as a global leader in artificial intelligence. The collaboration with MeitY seeks to accelerate AI development and adoption in India, while fostering an inclusive, innovative, and ethical AI ecosystem.

Microsoft has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India AI, a division of Digital India Corporation, to collaborate on advancing AI and emerging technologies in India. Together, Microsoft and India AI aim to promote rural AI innovation and support 100,000 AI innovators and developers through hackathons, community-building solutions, and an AI marketplace.