Fabric and Intellicar Raise USD 13.5 Mn from Nuveen to Boost EV-Enablement Tech The capital infusion will be used to scale Fabric's next-generation data and energy solutions, crucial for advancing India's rapidly growing electric mobility ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fabric and Intellicar

Fabric and its subsidiary Intellicar have secured USD 13.5 million in Series A funding from Nuveen, a global asset manager with USD 1.3 trillion in assets under management. The capital infusion will be used to scale Fabric's next-generation data and energy solutions, crucial for advancing India's rapidly growing electric mobility ecosystem.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Fabric was founded in 2022. Its subsidiary, Intellicar, delivers robust EV IoT and data platforms that currently power over 300,000 electric vehicles across India. Together, the companies offer a comprehensive suite of technologies aimed at streamlining energy and data management for EV stakeholders—from fleet operators to OEMs.

"This sizeable investment will enable us to accelerate the development of the next generation of our technology, open newer markets, and deepen our market leadership in India's mobility ecosystem," said Karan Makhija. "Nuveen shares our vision of transforming India's energy landscape and sustainability objectives."

Ted Maa, Managing Director of Private Equity Impact at Nuveen, added, "Fabric's rapidly deployable data and energy stack is a crucial part of the solution in driving widespread EV adoption. Our investment aligns with Fabric's mission to enable individuals and businesses to embrace sustainable transportation."

Nuveen's investment, made via its Private Equity Impact strategy, supports the company's climate inclusion goals and complements recent partnerships with CleanPlanet, Longevity Partners, and Onepak.

With Intellicar's leadership in EV IoT and Fabric's growing energy and AI portfolio, the company is positioned as a key player in India's EV transition—offering integrated solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability at scale.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Innovation

Small Businesses Have the Biggest Economic — and Environmental — Footprint. Here's How They Can Actually Create a Greener Future.

These smarter choices can help small and medium-sized businesses reduce e-waste, cut energy costs and align with a growing demand for responsible innovation.

By Eric Yu
News and Trends

SaveIN Raises INR 37 Cr to Expand Affordable Healthcare and Wellness Services

The new capital will be used to scale SaveIN's no-cost EMI offerings, strengthen its growing network of over 7,000 partner healthcare providers, and further develop welUp, its enterprise wellness platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Franchise

She Was a History Major and Single Mom. Now, She's One of Franchising's Most Influential Leaders.

A former Blockbuster executive and current Home Helpers Home Care CEO, Emma Dickison is now bringing decades of experience to the IFA board.

By Carl Stoffers
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff