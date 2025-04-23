Ampivo AI Acquires 51% Stake in Commerce Forever Solutions This strategic stock-based acquisition marks Ampivo AI's entry into the B2B e-commerce space, leveraging its AI technology to optimise operations and unlock new efficiencies within the sector.

Ampivo AI, a leading provider of multi-modal AI solutions, has acquired a 51% majority stake in Commerce Forever Solutions, a well-established B2B e-commerce operations firm.

This strategic stock-based acquisition marks Ampivo AI's entry into the B2B e-commerce space, leveraging its AI technology to optimise operations and unlock new efficiencies within the sector.

Commerce Forever Solutions, which closed FY 2024-25 with net sales of INR 115 crore, brings robust back-end e-commerce infrastructure and operational expertise to the table.

Under the new ownership, the company will retain its existing brand identity and continue day-to-day operations independently. However, Ampivo AI will embed advanced predictive AI technologies across core business functions to drive long-term cost optimisation and scalability.

"This strategic move is a part of our larger mission to deliver AI-driven solutions that change the e-commerce landscape and build scalable models that enhance the operational journey for sellers, resellers, and distributors," said Vishwanath Hariharan, Founder and CEO of Ampivo AI. "Commerce Forever's expertise in B2B operations makes them the perfect strategic partner in bringing this vision to life."

With a strong operational presence in the Indian market, Commerce Forever has positioned itself as a rising force in both B2B and B2C distribution, supporting brands across large marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. Through this integration, the two companies aim to redefine operational efficiency in the e-commerce value chain.

"This partnership represents the powerful synergy between Commerce Forever's exceptional execution and Ampivo's advanced AI capabilities. Together, we're poised to unlock significant value and drive meaningful results," said Litesh Jethani, Director at Commerce Forever Solutions.

Ampivo AI views this acquisition as a key milestone in its expansion strategy. Known for its expertise in conversational AI and predictive insights, the company has primarily served clients in healthcare and e-commerce, and is now exploring verticals like finance. This move not only diversifies Ampivo AI's portfolio but also highlights the growing importance of AI in reshaping the future of e-commerce operations.
