Microsoft Will Soon Help Companies Create Their Own ChatGPT like AI

Microsoft will soon help large companies in creating their own customized chatbots like ChatGPT. Since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, the AI tool has shocked users with its advanced skills at responding to questions on a variety of topics. In recent reports the chatbot reached 100 million monthly active users faster than the video-sharing platform TikTok.

Microsoft is currently looking to capitalize on the attention garnered by ChatGPT. As the company provides the cloud-computing back end for the AI tool. MIcrosoft has also started looking into incorporating OpenAI technologies into their products.

On Tuesday the company, Microsoft announced that they are augmenting Bing the search engine and Edge the internet browser of the company with ChatGPT like technology. Furthermore, they plan to share the tech with governments, companies and schools to create their own bots. Microsoft plans to launch new chatbots for their clients or refine their existing ones with this new technology.

ChatGPT is not cheap for OpenAI to operate. Each chat the tool generates costs the company "single-digit cents," said CEO Sam Altman in a tweet. Microsoft as a company is mindful of there expenses and does not want customers spending too much and having the new technology cost large sums of money. On this front, the company plans to give their customers tools to estimate and limit the spending informed a source close to the project.

Microsoft will also let enterprises customers display a customized message before interacting with their chatbots, this will be similar to how the new Bing display will indicate that it can respond to complex questions and provide information. They also want to give their customers ways to upload their own data and refine the voice of the AI tool.