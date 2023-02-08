Microsoft Will Soon Help Companies Create Their Own ChatGPT like AI

Microsoft will soon help large companies in creating their own customized chatbots like ChatGPT.

By Kavya Pillai

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft will soon help large companies in creating their own customized chatbots like ChatGPT. Since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, the AI tool has shocked users with its advanced skills at responding to questions on a variety of topics. In recent reports the chatbot reached 100 million monthly active users faster than the video-sharing platform TikTok.
Microsoft is currently looking to capitalize on the attention garnered by ChatGPT. As the company provides the cloud-computing back end for the AI tool. MIcrosoft has also started looking into incorporating OpenAI technologies into their products.

On Tuesday the company, Microsoft announced that they are augmenting Bing the search engine and Edge the internet browser of the company with ChatGPT like technology. Furthermore, they plan to share the tech with governments, companies and schools to create their own bots. Microsoft plans to launch new chatbots for their clients or refine their existing ones with this new technology.

ChatGPT is not cheap for OpenAI to operate. Each chat the tool generates costs the company "single-digit cents," said CEO Sam Altman in a tweet. Microsoft as a company is mindful of there expenses and does not want customers spending too much and having the new technology cost large sums of money. On this front, the company plans to give their customers tools to estimate and limit the spending informed a source close to the project.

Microsoft will also let enterprises customers display a customized message before interacting with their chatbots, this will be similar to how the new Bing display will indicate that it can respond to complex questions and provide information. They also want to give their customers ways to upload their own data and refine the voice of the AI tool.

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Artificial Intelligence Is Going To Be a Game Changer In Audit Space, Says Government Auditor G C Murmu

Murmu reportedly highlighted that it's again crucial for SAIs to build the necessary skills to examine information system controls, given the shift to electronic processing and computerized systems in public sector entities

By Teena Jose

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Innovation

The Greasy, Glamorous Rise of Mascara

You won't believe the grimy gunk people used to smear on their eyelashes -- and still do.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

By Ben Angel

News and Trends

Seven Books To Get Your Hands On To Start Investing

'An investment in knowledge pays the best interest' once noted Benjamin Franklin, and it stands true even after two centuries. Here are seven books to help the novice in you get started on investing

By Paromita Gupta

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff