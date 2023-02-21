Mintoak Raises $20 Million Series A Funding Round

The company plans to deploy the raised capital to ramp up its tech stack and double down on the existing product portfolio

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mintoak, an India-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform focused on merchant services, has raised $20 million Series A funding round led by PayPal Ventures with participation from British International Investment and existing investors HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures. Other institutional investors, including White Whale Venture Fund, also invested in this round. The funding further strengthens Mintoak's commitment to its vision as the company plans to deploy the raised capital to ramp up its tech stack and double down on the existing product portfolio. It will focus on strengthening its existing presence in India while expanding into new markets including the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, according to an official statement.

"Mintoak's platform is designed to cater to two fundamental realities: Merchants want payments, analytics, commerce enablement solutions and seamless access to capital delivered via a single platform; and Banks can leverage the trust they command to deliver an entire suite of business solutions to their SME customers by partnering with a fintech products company. I am thrilled to have some of the world's most trusted brands place their faith in our product, team, and delivery," said Raman Khanduja, CEO and co-founder of Mintoak.

Banks partner with Mintoak to provide small businesses with cutting-edge solutions and efficient tools to manage and grow their businesses. The Mintoak platform currently serves over 1.5 million merchants across leading banks in India (including HDFC Bank, SBI, and YES Bank) and international markets such as Africa and Middle East, claimed by the company in the statement.

"PayPal leverages technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure to millions of businesses. Similarly, Mintoak allows banks to offer a user-friendly, intuitive payments and commerce platform for merchants in developing nations through SaaS. We look forward to the next stage of Mintoak's growth journey," said Ashish Aggarwal, partner, PayPal Ventures.

Founded in 2017, Mintoak is the preferred merchant SaaS platform for Banks, enabling them to expand their payments proposition for merchants by integrating digital business solutions and leveraging the enriched engagement to cross-sell and deliver financial products.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Banks News and Trends SaaS FinTech

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Dear Business Owners: It's Time to Work on Your Business, Not in It

It's really easy for business owners to get lost in the day-to-day of running a business. If that's you, here's why you need to take a step back and work on the big picture instead.

By Mark Kravietz

Starting a Business

How To Start Your Ideal Business — 7 Steps From Experience

The trial and error tested steps to starting your ideal business.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov

Marketing

7 Steps to Setting Up Google Analytics For Your Business

In today's day and age, tracking data with Google Analytics is an absolute must. Make sure you sync up this year to avoid getting left behind by your competition.

By Sean Boyle

Leadership

You Won't Be Transformed Through Digital Transformation Alone: A leadership Perspective

For many, digital transformation is the individual aspect in a team sport that can save the game.

By Lester Lam