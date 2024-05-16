📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Mobility and Energy Solutions Provider Matel Raises USD 4 Mn in Series A from Transition VC, Gruhas, and Others The Pune-based platform plans to allocate the raised capital for scaling up production, new product development, and expanding the R&D team and required equipment over the next three years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sunil Patel, Mahesh Toraskar, and Netaji C Patro, Co-founders, Matel

Matel, a mobility and energy solutions company, has announced the raising of USD 4 million in a Series A funding round, led by Transition VC. Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas and Millenium Semiconductor founder Haresh Abichandani also participated in the round.

Steer Advisors was the sole transaction advisor for this round.

Mahesh Toraskar, Founder, Matel, said, "At Matel, we believe in more than just creating products; we are committed to fostering meaningful connections, driving positive change, and delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders."

"This fundraise marks a pivotal moment in our journey, empowering us to further enhance the experience of our customers and partners while simultaneously advancing our vision for a sustainable future. We plan to allocate the raised capital for scaling up production, new product development, and expanding our R&D team and required equipment over the next three years," he added.

Founded in 2017 by Mahesh Toraskar, Sunil Patel, and Netaji C Patro, Matel manufactures synchronous machines and motor controllers for e-mobility, industrial applications, agricultural pumping, and the HVAC sector. It offers a full-stack powertrain solution to OEMs of EVs and the industrial sector.

Raiyaan Shingati, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Transition VC, said, "We're keen on Matel's focus on motors and motor controllers, crucial in the EV value chain. Matel's integrated product approach, combining controllers and motors, unlocks significant efficiencies, aligning perfectly with our investment strategy."

Over the next 2 years, Matel also plans to foray into electric motors required in the defence sector. By the next year, it hopes to have yearly sales above INR 100 crore.

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Gruhas, said, "Energy transition is the future. As the EV movement gains momentum across the country, Matel stands at a pivotal moment, uniquely positioned to power this shift with their advanced, sustainable electric drivetrains and motor controllers."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

India's Influencer Marketing Will Shoot Up To 34 Billion By 2026

According to a recent Ficci EY analysis, as businesses increasingly look to social-media influencers to increase sales and enhance brand engagement, India's influencer marketing industry is anticipated to grow to Rupees 34 billion by 2026, from Rupees 19 billion in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

PV Production In April Up By 10%

The domestic sales of passenger vehicles increased from 2,84,271 units in April 2023 to 2,87,746 units in April 2024, an increment of 1.22 per cent. Exports too recorded a substantial jump during the period

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Quarter Results Of FMCG Firms a Mix Bag

The changing dynamics in rural areas, fluctuation in raw materials prices and shift in consumer behavior were reflected in the quarterly results of the FMCG companies

By Shrabona Ghosh
Collaboration

5 Ways Solopreneurs Can Scale Their Business Through Collaboration

Our culture loves to perpetuate the myth that entrepreneurs must go it alone. But for many, the path to success is found in collaboration.

By Christie Horsman
Business News

Site Traffic Down? Google Just Made Some Big Search AI Changes

Google's search changes have revenue-impacting implications for many websites.

By Sherin Shibu