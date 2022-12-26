Money View Raises $75 Million In Series E Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Money View, a Bengaluru based fintech leader, has raised $75 million in its ongoing Series E funding led by Apis Partners, a UK-based asset manager that supports growth stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses along with participation from Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence. The fund raised will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions in order to solidify its leadership position.

Company handout

"Our performance and growth over the past two years has allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success. We are thrilled to have Apis Partners join us in our journey and with their support, we look forward to becoming India's leading online credit platform with innovative and holistic financial solution," said Puneet Agarwal, CEO of Money View.

With over 40 million app downloads, the company is currently operating at an annualized disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion and is currently managing AUMs of over $800 million. Money View has been unit economic positive since inception and has been profitable for the past two years and the company is now valued at $900 million, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce our investment with Money View, and it has been a real pleasure working with Puneet, Sanjay and their talented team throughout the process. Money View has achieved great success already, with their credit products democratising the access for millions of customers in India, and we are truly excited to partner with the company at this stage of its journey," said Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner at Apis Partners.

Founded in 2014, Money View is a leading online financial services platform providing personalized credit products and personal financial management solutions. Financial services specialist investor Apis Partners was drawn to the differentiated credit solutions platform built by Money View and its rapid ascent to market leadership while delivering industry-leading profitability metrics.