Mooofarm Raises $13 Million In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mooofarm, an agtech company and dairy startup, has raised $13 million in Series A funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital. The round also saw participation from Accel Partners, Aditya Birla Ventures, Rockstart, Navus Ventures and Alteria Capital. The company will utilize the fund raised to further scale its operations in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and also unlock its geographical footprint to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Company handout

"Our ability to combine a dairy farmer centric approach coupled with technology-driven processes and solid infrastructure, Mooofarm offers an integrated, efficient and scalable dairy management solution that connects all stakeholders along the value chain, making our platform indispensable to improve efficiency, yield and profits," said Param Singh, founder and CEO, Mooofarm.

The Mooofarm app, downloaded by over 1.4 million farmers, is a dairy farm management application designed for ease of use by dairy farmers in their vernacular language making buying of inputs (cattle feed and cattle) more reliable, access to veterinary services more convenient at the fingertips. The startup targets to grow its MoooSathi base to 3000 and increase its revenue to INR 300 crore by FY24, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Mooofarm has a vision to disrupt the dairy value chain through the right technological interventions, which opens up tremendous opportunities for small and marginal dairy farmers to improve their income while organizing this otherwise traditionally unorganized business. We are excited to partner with Mooofarm in their growth journey while building a large sale business which has the ability to positively impact millions of farmers across India," said Sushma Kaushik, partner, Aavishkaar Capital.