Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Mother Dairy reported a significant revenue milestone of INR 15,000 crore last fiscal year. Managing director Manish Bandlish highlighted the company's consistent growth, to Press Trust of India, noting a 40 per cent revenue jump over the past three years. Bandlish expressed confidence in sustaining this momentum, projecting an additional INR 1,500 to 2,000 crore growth this fiscal year. Renowned major milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR region, Mother Dairy is confident in their prowess to churn out an INR 17,000 crore turnover in FY25. The dairy giant also sells edible oils across India under the 'Dhara' brand and markets fresh produce through around 400 'Safal' retail outlets in Delhi-NCR.

The 2024-25 fiscal year has begun promisingly, with summer-driven products like curd, ice creams, and dairy beverages showing over 40 per cent growth in volume. Bandlish emphasised the company's focus on expanding its national presence, enhancing distribution, increasing capacities, and introducing new products to captivate consumers.

"This year, we are focused on strengthening our national presence, with enhanced distribution, augmented capacities, and bolstering our portfolio with new launches to excite the consumers," Bandlish told PTI. Mother Dairy has added over INR 4,500 crore to its topline in the last three years. So far this year, the company has launched around 30 new products.

The company plans to explore new opportunities in both existing and new product categories, aiming to strengthen its portfolio with new offerings in fermented dairy, sweets, and cheese. New facilities are being established for dairy in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, with the Nagpur plant set to become a mega dairy processing unit capable of handling 6 lakh litres per day, expandable to 10 lakh litres per day, producing liquid milk and other dairy products. Additionally, capacity for table butter will be increased at the Junagadh facility.

In the fruits and vegetables sector, Mother Dairy is setting up greenfield plants in Karnataka and Gujarat to enhance its pulp and frozen product portfolios. Efforts are also underway to bolster the market share of the 'Dhara' brand. Founded in 1974 and now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Mother Dairy was established under 'Operation Flood', the world's largest dairy development program aimed at making India a milk-sufficient nation.

Today, Mother Dairy is a leading player in the dairy industry, producing and selling milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, and ghee, under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. The company distributes over 45 lakh litres of milk daily across India, with more than 35 lakh litres per day in Delhi-NCR.

The dairy industry in India

In 2023, India's dairy industry was valued at INR 16,792.1 billion and is expected to reach INR 49,953.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.88 per cent, as per report from Research and Markets. This growth is fueled by technological advancements, enhanced retail and e-commerce platforms, and improved cold chain infrastructure, catering to rising consumer demand with diverse, quality-focused products.

Liquid milk is the dominant product segment due to its daily consumption and nutritional importance. A2 milk is the fastest growing segment, driven by perceptions of better digestibility and health benefits.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest regional market, benefits from its large population and strong agricultural economy. Delhi, the fastest growing market, sees increased demand due to its growing population, higher income levels and diverse culture.

The dairy industry is undergoing a significant transformation thanks to cutting-edge technological innovations. From dairy farm management to milk processing, packaging and supply chain logistics, technology is revolutionising every aspect of the industry. Automation, IoT (Internet of Things), and AI are leading the charge, streamlining processes and boosting efficiency. These advancements not only enhance product quality and safety but also promote sustainable farm management practices, resulting in higher productivity and better resource allocation.