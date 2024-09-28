Key goals over the next few years will include strategic acquisition of potential companies, market expansion and solidifying its position as a technology powerhouse

Motivity Labs, a subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, specialising in next-gen technologies like Generative AI and cloud computing, is planning to extend its solutions across industries, including retail, manufacturing, and logistics.

"We are proactively identifying opportunities to extend its innovative solutions across additional industries. By harnessing expertise in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics, the company is set to address the unique challenges and opportunities in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and logistics. The goal is to drive transformative change across diverse industries, elevating operational efficiency, decision-making, and customer experiences through pioneering technology," said Krishna Prasad Vyakaranam, Chief Technical Officer, Motivity Labs told Entrepreneur India.

Offering "innovation as a service," it focuses on delivering customised-clear solutions, including Cloud, Data Analytics, DevOps, Agile Methodology, and Process Automation to select sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive, and telecom. It helps enhance data analytics, automate workflows, and improve decision-making, thereby improving overall business efficiency and competitiveness.

For instance, in healthcare, with the use of advanced AI technologies and automated Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) the company has processed over 150,000 drugs. It has also enhanced research efficiency and accuracy along with guaranteeing the integrity and security of sensitive data.

Managing token limitations and addressing hallucinations has been a challenge when deploying GenAI solutions for Motivity Labs and Vyakaranam. "We employ a divide-and-conquer approach," he said. The process splits the user prompt into smaller segments, removing unwanted data followed by retrieving top results for each and combining them to generate accurate and comprehensive responses.

To ensure high accuracy and reliability across diverse datasets when training and fine-tuning ML models, the company uses a 70:30 method. "We train our models on 70 per cent of the data, validate and test on the remaining 30 per cent, ensuring a Mean Average Precision (mAP) greater than 95 per cent," Vyakaranam noted.

He further said the process leverages extensive Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA), robust Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) pipelines for continuous integration and Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to maintain high accuracy across diverse datasets.

With a global footprint across the US and India, the IT services company will also prioritise research and development, "We invest heavily in cutting-edge technologies, engage with global tech conferences, and form strategic alliances with academic and industry leaders to stay at the forefront of innovation. Our innovation labs are the incubators for breakthrough technologies, bringing together interdisciplinary teams to develop and refine next-generation solutions."

For Motivity Labs' future plans, the focus will be on the acquisition of potential bets, market expansion and solidifying its position as a technology powerhouse. "These acquisitions will not only enhance our technological capabilities but also provide us with the ability to lead in next-generation IT solutions," said Vyakaranam.