Movie Time: IMDb Launches Official Social Media Handles In India

IMDb, the authoritative source of information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has recently launched its official social media handles for Indian content.

IMDb currently offers an engaging and fun experience for more than 15 million fans across its global social media channels. Entertainment fans can now follow two new social media channels, namely @IMDb_in, on Instagram and Twitter for all of the latest content featuring Indian films, web series, and talent.

The channels will celebrate the diversity of titles coming out of India, and showcase a balanced representation of cinema and shows from across top languages, like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. The new @IMDb_in Instagram channel will host exclusive interviews with IMDb fan-favorite celebrities. Recent posts have featured content highlighting: Top user-rated films and web series; IMDb Trivia; collaborations with popular stars and studios.

"Entertainment fans across the India can now rely on our new social media handles to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch," said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. "Our new channels allow us to celebrate and spotlight diverse content from across India, helping fans discover authentic content from around the world."

Since launching last month, tens of thousands of followers have engaged with the channels, sharing what they love most about their favorite Indian celebrities and titles.

