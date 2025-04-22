This forward-looking collaboration is set to provide industry-aligned AI training to 20,000 women learners across Tier-II and Tier-III towns in six Indian states.

In a landmark initiative to bridge the gender gap in emerging technologies, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has partnered with Microsoft to launch 'AI Careers for Women'—a pioneering skilling program aimed at empowering women from higher education institutions to build careers in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This forward-looking collaboration is set to provide industry-aligned AI training to 20,000 women learners across Tier-II and Tier-III towns in six Indian states. Microsoft will offer a 240-hour AI curriculum, developed in consultation with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), ensuring alignment with real-world industry needs.

Training will be delivered through a hub-and-spoke model, anchored by 30 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in women's institutions and 150 spoke centers in partner colleges. These centers will provide not only technical training, but also hands-on experience with AI tools, real-world projects, internships, career guidance, and job opportunities.

Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE, said, "This initiative exemplifies how government and industry can come together to shape an inclusive and future-ready workforce. Empowering young women with in-demand digital skills will not only transform individual careers but also accelerate the nation's journey toward a more equitable and innovation-driven economy."

The initiative, implemented by Edunet Foundation, aims to integrate AI training with university credit systems and is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). This will ensure a flexible and interdisciplinary learning experience that prepares women not just for jobs, but for leadership in India's digital future.

Importantly, the program is designed to reach rural and underrepresented communities, enabling women to innovate using AI and even become AI developers and entrepreneurs in their own regions.

Aparna Gupta, Global Delivery Center Leader, Microsoft India, shared, "Equitable access to AI skills is crucial for inclusive economic growth. Through this collaboration, we're enabling more women—especially from smaller towns—to thrive in an AI-powered economy and shape the workforce of tomorrow."

'AI Careers for Women' stands as a powerful step toward inclusive digital empowerment, helping thousands of women seize the opportunities of India's innovation-driven economy.