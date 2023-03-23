Mukesh Ambani Only Indian In Hurun Global Rich List's Top 10 Billionaires

The report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M, mentioned that the RIL chief occupied ninth rank globally with a net worth of $82 billion

Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter handle

Hurun Global Rich List recently revealed that Mukesh Ambani chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is the only Indian to feature in the list of the world's top 10 billionaires, with a wealth of $82 billion.

The report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M, mentioned that the RIL chief occupied ninth rank globally with a net worth of $82 billion, despite a 20% decline in wealth.

Gautam Adani lost INR 3,000 crore every week over the last year, as per the report. He has slipped 11 places in this year's ranking, but still remains the third-richest energy entrepreneur in this year's rich list.

"After a report in January by US short-seller Hindenburg led to Adani seeing his wealth down by more than 60% from his peak. Just before the report, Adani was briefly the world's second richest person, noted the report.

Among other Indian billionaires, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India stood at third rank with $27 billion net worth, Shiv Nadar and family ranked fourth with a net worth of $26 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal at fifth with $20 billion. Other Indian billionaires include SP Hinduja & family, Dilip Shanghvi & family, Radhakishan Damani & family, and Kumar Mangalam Birla & family followed billionaire banker Uday Kotak at tenth rank.

As per the report, India's contribution to the global billionaire population over the past five years has increased steadily and at present, the country contributes 8% of the total global billionaire population compared to 4.9% five years ago. In terms of the number of billionaires who have added $1billion or more over the last year, India occupies sixth rank in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

