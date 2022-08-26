My Biggest Regret Is Twitter Became A Company, Says Jack Dorsey

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter founder and ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey, on Thursday responded to a netizen by saying that his regret is Twitter is becoming a company.

Jack Dorsey Twitter handle

The netizen asked a question, tagging Jack Dorsey on the microblogging platform that, "Wondering what was your intent on Twitter and has it turned out the way you wanted? It feels a bit skewed leftward right now. How do we straighten it? It seems an inordinate amount of rightward-leaning. Twitter users are being banned or kicked off. It can't be good for MDAU."

For this Dorsey responded that, "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company."

When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would operate under, Dorsey share that, "It should be a protocol and that Twitter should not be owned by a state or another company."

He also added that, "If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like email, which is not controlled by one centralized entity, and people using different email providers are able to communicate with one another."

Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.