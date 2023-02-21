MyGate Lays Off 30% Workforce: Report

The report further added that Tencent Holdings and Tiger Global-backed company had laid off a similar percentage of employees in an earlier round of layoffs in December 2022

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

MyGate Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based apartment management provider software provider, MyGate, has laid off 30% of its employees from across the teams, according to a YourStory report citing multiple sources. The report further added that Tencent Holdings and Tiger Global-backed company had laid off a similar percentage of employees in an earlier round of layoffs in December 2022.

"MyGate is doing well, and we are actively hiring to expand our teams in certain areas. We are a high-performance culture—from time to time, we part ways with employees who aren't a good fit at MyGate, or if our requirements and opportunities warrant the same," a spokesperson for the company told YourStory.

MyGate came up with a community management solution to take brands to people's homes if they could not go out. The company was founded in 2016 and is a subsidiary of its parent company Vivish Technologies.

Currently, as per the report, MyGate has a total of 400 employees, down from nearly 600 employees before the recent round of layoffs. One of the sources reportedly confirmed that MyGate offered some employees two months of severance pay while others were not paid any severance. Also, the layoffs have affected mainly mid-manager level and junior-level employees across ground operations and community engagement platform verticals.

Founded in 2016 by Vijay Arisetty, Shreyans Daga, and Abhishek Kumar, MyGate app provides staff attendance, complaint management, paying maintenance, and communication services for resident welfare associations through its SaaS product.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Layoffs Technology News and Trends MyGate

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Dear Business Owners: It's Time to Work on Your Business, Not in It

It's really easy for business owners to get lost in the day-to-day of running a business. If that's you, here's why you need to take a step back and work on the big picture instead.

By Mark Kravietz

News and Trends

Function As a Country, Says IMF To Pakistan

Kristalina Georgieva has reportedly said that Pakistan needs to take strong measures to avoid getting into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured

By Teena Jose

News and Trends

Eight Crore Youngsters Became Entrepreneurs With Mudra Scheme, Says Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister has also said that Mudra Yojana is helping a lot in boosting employment and self-employment in tourism

By Teena Jose

Marketing

7 Steps to Setting Up Google Analytics For Your Business

In today's day and age, tracking data with Google Analytics is an absolute must. Make sure you sync up this year to avoid getting left behind by your competition.

By Sean Boyle