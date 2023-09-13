Gangadharan also serves on the board of organizations such as Siemens India and Titan Company Limited, and is also on the advisory board of YuWaah, supported by the UNICEF.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After being appointed as the Chairperson of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) GCC Council 2023-25, Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD, SAP Labs India has now been appointed as the Vice Chairperson of the trade association.

In her new role, Gangadharan will leverage her extensive experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India's TechAde.

Gangadharan is among the leading voices in technology today. She is the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, SAP's largest R&D center globally, and is responsible for overseeing the product development and innovation at all five centers – Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Additionally, she also heads the SAP User Enablement, which provides a consistent, intelligent, and personalised enablement for SAP's entire product portfolio.

On her appointment, Gangadharan, expressed excitement and said, "Nasscom has played a pivotal role in helping accelerate India's transition into the innovation hub for the world. I am honored to assume the office of the Vice Chairperson at Nasscom and shape the future of India's Techade in collaboration with some of the finest minds in the industry. India, powered by its engineering R&D prowess, growing scientific capabilities and large talent base, holds immense potential to drive large-scale digital transformation that is sustainable and accessible to all. I am excited to contribute to this journey."

Gangadharan also serves on the board of organizations such as Siemens India and Titan Company Limited, and is also a member of the Steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.

Due to her continuing support in empowering and enabling the youth of India, Gangadharan has earned a coveted position on the advisory board of YuWaah, supported by the UNICEF.