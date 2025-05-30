At Clone, a pioneering robotics company headquartered in Poland and California, Wiktoria Kruk, Vice President of Biomechanics & Design, is spearheading a movement that fuses art, biology, and engineering into a new era of technological development—biomimicry.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world driven by relentless innovation, the most revolutionary ideas are often rooted in the ancient intelligence of the natural world. At Clone, a pioneering robotics company headquartered in Poland and California, Wiktoria Kruk, Vice President of Biomechanics & Design, is spearheading a movement that fuses art, biology, and engineering into a new era of technological development—biomimicry.

Together with a multidisciplinary team of engineers, artists, investors, and researchers, Kruk is helping to reimagine what robots can become—not just machines, but human-compatible companions, designed with the same grace, adaptability, and responsiveness found in nature itself.

Biomimicry: Nature as the Ultimate Engineer

Biomimicry, the practice of emulating nature's time-tested patterns and strategies, sits at the core of Clone's design philosophy. Instead of designing from scratch, Kruk and her team draw inspiration from evolution's finest work: the human body. "Nature doesn't guess—it evolves," says Kruk. That ethos is what guides her work as she oversees the design of machines that mimic bones, muscles, tendons, and even vascular systems.

One of her most significant breakthroughs is a soft-bodied biomimetic robot, created to adapt intuitively to human interaction. The secret lies in its materials—engineered for flexibility, sensitivity, and human touch. "The attempt to create a human-like machine is incomplete if it's not made in our likeness," she explains. "Those crafted with a deep understanding of their biological origins can operate on the same efficient principles that govern the human body.".

From Studio to Lab: An Artist's Path to Robotics

Wiktoria Kruk's journey to robotics began not in a lab, but in a studio. With over a decade of experience in fine arts, she cultivated her skills in abstract thinking, observation, and multidisciplinary collaboration. That foundation now informs her approach to engineering design, offering a rare and valuable perspective.

"My passion for breaking down complex systems and finding elegant solutions led me naturally to Clone," she says. "Wrocław, the city where I studied, has become both my home and the hub of this incredible innovation." Her work demonstrates how creativity and precision can coalesce to create designs that are not only functional—but beautiful.

Following Evolution's Lead

Clone was founded in 2021 by Dhanush Radhakrishnan and Łukasz Koźlik on the insight that with an artificial muscle fiber that approaches human skeletal muscle in performance, across force, speed, and displacement, actuating an anatomically accurate, natural skeleton with this muscle fiber will result in truly human-level androids by strength, speed, range of motion, and its lifelike behavior. By replicating human bones, ligaments, muscles, tendons, and fascia directly from anatomy textbooks, Clone's founding team has developed a soft, low-cost android design whose hardware is capable of performing virtually any human task with sufficient intelligence.

Today, the company spans two continents with offices in both Wrocław and Mountain View. The founders are investing across textile engineering, microfluidics, advanced materials, battery technology, and embedded robotics to deliver the first untethered, walking Clones. Simultaneously, the team is scaling up their effort to build a robot foundation model for general-purpose autonomy, which includes amassing a team of scientists and engineers in robot learning along with a massive, real-world data collection effort to bootstrap the first Clone brain.



"If this project succeeds," says Kruk, "we'll have created the most intuitive, elegant, and beautiful robot in the world—because it's built according to nature's own principles." The philosophy is clear: evolution is not just a guide, it's a blueprint.

The Clone Alpha: Biomimicry in Motion

The team's flagship creation, Clone Alpha, is a triumph of this philosophy. With 206 synthetic bones and Myofiber artificial muscles, the robot mirrors the human musculoskeletal system with startling fidelity. The result is a machine capable of fluid, natural movement—ideal for real-world applications in caregiving, domestic environments, and 13interactive services.

By transferring mundane labor to machines that can truly integrate with people's lives, we free human labor to focus on what can't be automated: emotional insight, creativity, and critical decision-making.

The Art of Simplification

Despite the advanced outcomes, the process itself is grounded in patience and simplification. Designing structures to replicate microscopic tissue and fiber systems that have evolved over billions of years is a monumental challenge. Kruk and her team engage deeply with the materials, iteratively refining their approach until solutions emerge naturally.

"There are no shortcuts in this kind of design," she explains. "It's about listening to the material, understanding the motion, and staying close to the process.". This hands-on, tactile methodology has been key to developing soft robotic systems that perform reliably without sacrificing nuance.

Technology and Nature in Harmony

Looking ahead, Wiktoria Kruk envisions a world where technology and nature aren't at odds, but work in harmony to support human flourishing. By studying nature's intricacies—from the geometry of connective tissues to the rhythms of locomotion—she aims to create robots that are sustainable, empathetic, and deeply attuned to human needs.

"Nature holds the answers to most of the challenges we face," Kruk says. Her vision isn't just about better machines—it's about better relationships between people and the tools they use.

In an era where artificial intelligence and automation dominate headlines, Wiktoria Kruk's work is a powerful reminder that the best innovations are often the ones we rediscover. At Clone, biomimicry is more than a strategy—it's a mindset. It challenges us to see machines not as cold tools, but as organic extensions of ourselves.