Get All Access for $5/mo

NEDFi Reports Strong Financial Growth in FY 2023-24, Net Profit Surges by 25.25% One of the key highlights was the growth in sanctions, which increased to INR 846.37 crore from INR 798.03 crore in the previous year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NEDFI website

The Northeastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) has reported impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2023-24, with both profits and overall growth exceeding expectations. During its 28th annual general meeting held at the corporation's registered office in Guwahati, NEDFi presented its Annual Report, highlighting key achievements and a remarkable performance across various metrics.

NEDFi's gross profit for FY 2023-24 surged by 14.19 per cent, reaching INR 132.37 crore compared to INR 115.92 crore in the previous fiscal year. Its net profit saw an even more significant increase, growing by 25.25 per cent to INR 100.20 crore from INR 80 crore. The corporation's performance was largely driven by strong interest income, which contributed to a 15.29 per cent rise in gross income, bringing the total to INR 239.22 crore, up from INR 207.50 crore in FY 2022-23.

NEDFi's chairman and managing director, PVSLN Murty, emphasized the corporation's success in breaking previous records during FY 2023-24. One of the key highlights was the growth in sanctions, which increased to INR 846.37 crore from INR 798.03 crore in the previous year. By March 31, 2024, NEDFi had extended financial assistance to 19,916 projects, with cumulative sanctions amounting to INR 8,231.40 crore. Loan outstanding also saw a significant rise, growing by 17.98 per cent to INR 1,833.51 crore from INR 1,554.10 crore.

The corporation's asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreasing to 3.10 per cent from 3.34 per cent in the previous year. This reflects the effectiveness of NEDFi's efforts to manage stressed accounts and strengthen its financial position.

As a reward to shareholders, the Board of Directors declared an 8 per cent dividend for FY 2023-24. NEDFi's continued focus on supporting the regional economy was further demonstrated through the Northeast Venture Fund, established in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER and SIDBI. Managed by NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd (NVCL), the fund has committed investments of INR 100 crore to 68 startups, driving innovation in early and growth-stage companies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

AI Marketing Secrets: 3 Game-Changing GPT-4 Use Cases to Make Money with AI

Learn how to harness AI to generate leads and increase sales, even with limited resources and a small social media following.

By Ben Angel
Entrepreneurs

Our Plan is to Become India's Next Samsung: Cellecor Gadgets MD

Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor, recently shed light on the company's stellar performance in the last fiscal year, their ambitious growth targets for the future, and how they plan to dominate India's tech landscape.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Long Years of Service

Akriti joined Zomato as a senior manager of finance & operations back in November of 2011. Since then, there was no looking back for her.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Meta Is Putting AI Images on Your Facebook and Instagram Feeds, With Personalized Pictures

Meta wants to make you "the star of your own story."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Hologram Boxes Are Gaining Ground at Hospitals, Bars, and an Amazon AI Hub

A full-sized hologram box starts at $29,000.

By Sherin Shibu