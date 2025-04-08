This collaboration promises to reshape the learning landscape for emerging entrepreneurs and business professionals across the country.

In a landmark move aimed at nurturing India's vibrant micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, NSE Academy Limited (NAL), the education arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), an autonomous body under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

The alliance is focused on delivering high-impact training programs and certification courses to equip MSME stakeholders with essential skills in financial strategy, digital tools, entrepreneurship, and business management. With a vision to build a resilient MSME ecosystem, both institutions will co-create immersive residential and non-residential bootcamps covering key areas like financial management, marketing, business planning, and operational efficiency.

Dr Sunchu Glory Swarupa, Director General of ni-msme, said, "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen the MSME sector. By leveraging NSE Academy's strengths in financial and digital education alongside our deep-rooted expertise in entrepreneurship development, we aim to deliver transformative learning experiences tailored to the evolving needs of small businesses across India."

With the MSME sector contributing significantly to employment and economic development, the partnership underscores the importance of sustained skill development. The joint initiative not only seeks to elevate individual competencies but also aims to boost the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of small enterprises in both urban and rural landscapes.

Abhilash Misra, CEO of NSE Academy, said, "Our partnership with ni-msme marks a significant step towards empowering India's MSMEs, the backbone of our economy. Through focused and future-ready training programs, we intend to drive entrepreneurship and foster inclusive growth."

NSE Academy, known for its industry-aligned certification programs and financial literacy initiatives, has been instrumental in shaping the future of India's BFSI and FinTech workforce. Meanwhile, ni-msme has been a longstanding torchbearer for MSME development, offering a wide range of services including training, consultancy, and policy support.

Together, the two institutions aim to lay a strong foundation for a self-reliant and globally competitive MSME ecosystem, catalysing economic transformation from the grassroots.