NEET Scam: SC Refuses To Order Re-Test An association of central university professors has demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam.

The Supreme Court has announced that there will be no re-test for NEET aspirants. The verdict came after the court reviewed evidence presented by the National Testing Agency and IIT, concluding that there was insufficient proof of a widespread leak of the examination.

"Data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam," the court said while hearing on the a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the NEET UG 2024 exam held on May 5.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the matter.

"The decision of the honorable Supreme Court came and it became clear that there will be no Re-NEET. Many are left disappointed. It is also true that a lot of efforts have been put in the preparation of NEET. We will tell our children that the Supreme Court is the last door where we can reach, now we will have to accept whatever decision comes from there," Alakh Pandey, Co-founder, Physics Wallah said via microblogging site X.

The decision has sparked calls from opposition leaders like Kapil Sibal for a restructuring of the exam system, while the Narendra Modi government has welcomed the SC's decision. With the demand for a NEET UG re-exam now dismissed, preparations for online counselling for undergraduate medical admissions are set to begin promptly.

The Court said that during the hearing it has realised that directing a fresh NEET UG for the present year would be replete with serious consequences which will be for over 24 lakh students who appeared in this exam and cause disruption of admission schedule, cascading effects on the course of medical education, impact on availability of qualified medical professionals in the future and seriously disadvantageous for the marginalised group for whom reservation was made in allocation of seats.

On July 22, the top court asked the Director of IIT, Delhi to constitute a three-member expert committee to give their opinion regarding the correct answer to an multiple choice question of NEET-UG 2024, for which the NTA awarded marks for two options.

Meanwhile, an association of central university professors has demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam. The Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Association (FEDCUTA) also called for immediate scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts the exam for admission to medical colleges.
