According to the company, the fund aims to enable the startups to reach more than $10 million in annual revenue within five years

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Neon Show has launched a $25 million fund called NEON, which focuses on early-stage B2B SaaS companies. NEON is a founder-first fund launched by the hosts of the 100x Entrepreneur podcast (now called The Neon Show), Siddhartha Ahluwalia and Nansi Mishra. According to the company, the fund aims to enable the startups to reach more than $10 million in annual revenue within five years.

"NEON is not merely an investment vehicle, but a lighthouse and a growth catalyst for early stage B2B SaaS startups. India has some incredible SaaS founders who shine bright even on the global stage. We look forward to being a part of their journeys and working with them on product development, marketing, sales, and talent acquisition. This arms them with the strategic and operational support necessary to scale rapidly and efficiently," said Siddhartha Ahluwalia, founding partner, NEON.

Previously, the company launched a $10 million fund that invested in over 40 B2B SaaS startups, including Airmeet, Astra Security, CloudSek, InFeedo, KNOW app, Profit.co, Phyllo, and SpotDraft. Additionally, the company claimed that the fund's portfolio companies have seen up to a 7 times increase in revenue and a 400% increase in valuation within two years of investment.

Founders from NEON's portfolio companies also shared their experience with the fund. Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO, Atomicwork said that, "Sid and the Neon Fund team have been more than investors – they've been guides, partners, and unwavering supporters. Sid stands out as the most helpful seed stage investor for B2B SaaS in India."