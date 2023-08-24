The fund raised will be used to accelerate Neurowyzr's product development and embark on its next phase of regional expansion across Southeast Asia and India

A healthtech company Neurowyzr, has raised an additional $2.1 million in Seed funding round. The round, jointly led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV's (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) Surge, with participation from various angel investors, brings the total amount raised by the company to $3.3 million. The fund raised will be used to accelerate Neurowyzr's product development and embark on its next phase of regional expansion across Southeast Asia and India.

"Brain decline is a potentially debilitating condition that strikes fear in many people, and brings immense cost on families and societies. Neurowyzr aims to address unmet needs of people to protect their brain health. We are grateful for the trust that our investors have shown in us, and are excited that the partnership will enable us to make brain health accessible and affordable," said Pang Sze Yunn, co-founder and CEO, Neurowyzr.

The company, which has its India headquarters based in Chennai, plans to grow its sales, marketing and software development teams. It is also actively building a network of medical and software distribution partners across India, the company stated.

"Projected numbers tell a stark story for Asia: over the next two decades, more than 66 million individuals could face dementia, while Mild Cognitive Impairment could affect over 400 million. Neurowyzr is a direct response to this challenge. By assessing brain and mental health promptly, we're building a proactive defence against a potential epidemic. This Singapore-born solution carries a global impact," said Seemant Jauhari, partner, Healthcare, Jungle Ventures.

Neurowyzr was established by Nav Vij and Pang Sze Yunn in 2019. Built by neuroscientists and powered by advanced analytics and AI, Neurowyzr offers a digital platform and software as a service to unlock the potential of individuals and organisations.