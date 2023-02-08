Newly Launched AI-Powered Creator Tech Company Animeta Raises Seed Funding

According to reports, India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content

Anish Mehta, the former CEO of leading Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, has announced the launch of his new venture, Animeta, an AI-based self-service creator tech platform aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support. The company offers financial investment, data analytics and business intelligence, content strategy and creative supervision, brand, PR & social media expertise in addition with data-driven, result-oriented and authentic brand campaigns to content creators. The company raises Seed funding from Rajesh Kamat (the managing director of KKR's Asian Media and Entertainment platform, Emerald Media) and Sameer Manchanda, a serial media entrepreneur.

"India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content. Animeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform and be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives," said Anish Mehta, founder of Animeta.

Anish is well-known in the Indian media business for changing the pivot of the Indian animation business during his previous stint as the CEO of Cosmos-Maya. From championing the cause of building original Indian IPs at scale to building a YouTube network with over 90 million cumulative subscribers across 35 channels, the studio created many industry-firsts under Anish's leadership and also drew in coveted global investors like KKR's Emerald Media and TPG backed NewQuest Capital Partners, according to an official statement by the company.

"In the last few years, we've seen a shift that has put the spotlight on smart, commercially savvy content creators who've emerged as businesses to reckon with by themselves. Today, the global creator economy is worth more than a $100 billion on the back of social media users who've grown to an approximate of 5 billion in 2023 alone. While the user base continues to increase rapidly, the revenues are estimated to increase at a staggering CAGR of 35% through 2024. I am excited to back Anish and his team on this journey," said Rajesh Kamat.