Nexus Backed Pando Raises $30 Million In Series B Funding

Supply chain software leader, Pando, has raised $30 million in Series B funding, bringing total capital raised so far to $45 million. The round was led by marquee Silicon Valley investors Iron Pillar and Uncorrelated Ventures, with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Chiratae Ventures and Next47. Several prominent American CEOs and angel investors also participated in this round including David Dorman (chairman of CVS Health and director on the Boards of Dell and Paypal), Tom Noonan (director on the Boards of New York Stock Exchange and SalesLoft), Scott Kirk of Bain Capital, Paul Brown of Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins and Neiman Marcus, Nick Mehta of Gainsight, and Amar Goel of Pubmatic. The fresh funds will be used to drive Pando's growth across geographies and industries.

"Most of the brands we love and live with are weighed down by legacy logistics tools that make their products less affordable, accessible and eco-friendly. Pando's platform allows these brands to automate manual processes, modernize legacy systems and plug the gaps between tools without multi-year transformations, delivering change here and now," said Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO, Pando.

Pando's recently launched Fulfillment Cloud is a 'single pane of glass' to streamline the end-to-end order-to-fulfillment process of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and 3PLs. This AI-powered, no-code platform for collaborative fulfillment has proven itself globally, improving service levels, and reducing carbon footprint and costs for several Fortune 500 enterprises such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Nivea, Accuride, Danaher, Perfetti Van Melle, and BP Castrol, according to an official statement.

"The Logistics Tech market is ripe for disruption – there is high demand caused by volatility, legacy competition that is trying to catch up and a trend towards bundling point solutions. Pando addresses the problem holistically and, with its world-class talent in India and the US, takes a global view to IP-led product development. Their growth with multiple Fortune 500 companies is testimony to the quality of the product and management team, but their focus on building a large long-term business is what got us excited to partner with Abhijeet and Nitin. Iron Pillar is eager to leverage its global network of customers, partners, strategic capital and more to help accelerate Pando's journey," said Mohanjit Jolly, partner at Iron Pillar.