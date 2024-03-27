With the money raised, the Mumbai-based startup hopes to expand its talent pool, create tech-enabled customer experiences, support R&D for products and designs, upgrade farm-level infrastructure for premium cacao beans and specialty green coffee, and introduce new "ready to drink" coffee products.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Specialty coffee and craft baked goods brand Subko announced the raising of USD 10 million led by Nikhil Kamath at a post-money valuation of about USD 34 million.

Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas & Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group also participated in the round.

As per the official release, Subko is also evaluating and executing a rollout of flagship experience cafes in different formats in a carefully calibrated manner across select cities in India and globally.

Rahul Reddy, Founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Subko, said, "We are committed to facilitating the careful, calibrated, and quality-first expansion of Subko's unique craft café experiences to select Indian cities and potentially to global capitals, showcasing South Asian craftsmanship and the might of the region's agricultural raw materials."

Founded in 2020 by Rahul Reddy, Subko Specialty Coffee Roasters and Craft Bakehouse is a coffee roastery, bakehouse, and experiential cafe concept.

It harvests, processes, roasts, and transforms agricultural commodities into premium specialty finished goods in direct trading relationships with smallholder farmers and coffee estates.

Nikhil Kamath, entrepreneur and investor, said, "It is paramount that a distinctive Indian brand like Subko lead the way in delivering our unique, curated experiences to the world. My journey with Subko, transitioning from a customer to an investor, has given me unique insights into the brand's evolution and potential."