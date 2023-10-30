An acclaimed philanthropist and businesswoman, Ambani's work has impacted the lives of millions of Indians through education, arts, sports and healthcare, especially in women's and children's causes.

Nita. M. Ambani, Founder and Chair, Reliance Foundation, was felicitated with the 2023 USISPF Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). USISPF, an independent not-for-profit institution, is focused on strengthening the US-India partnership.

USISPF was proud to honor Mrs. Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson at @ril_foundation with the 2023 Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility. Mrs. Ambani is noted for her work in women's empowerment, education, promoting Indian arts & sports pic.twitter.com/rBuVQgvM97 — US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (@USISPForum) October 29, 2023

"Today, I accept this award with humility and gratitude, on behalf of my entire team. I represent the beating heart of Reliance, our beacon of hope and empowerment – Reliance Foundation, through which we have touched the lives of over 71 million people. At Reliance, doing good and giving back has always been a way of life. Long before CSR became a norm, Reliance has been fulfilling our CMR, our Corporate Moral Responsibility. It has now transformed into our philosophy of WE CARE. We care for the planet. We care for humanity. And we care for our nation," shares Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chair, Reliance Foundation.

Arts and entertainment

She became the first Indian to be elected as an Honorary Trustee on the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and had a performing arts and multi-disciplinary cultural and exhibition space opened by the name Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai earlier this year.

Sports

She also became India's representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and won the hosting rights for the country for the 141st IOC Session after four decades. The event took place in October in Mumbai. Furthermore, she's been an active promoter and mentor of the Mumbai Indian franchise, one of the top teams in the IPL franchise. She also championed successfully for cricket to be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Dr. Mukesh Aghi,President and CEO, USISPF on honouring Ambani with the award shares "We are delighted to award Nita M. Ambani for her tireless efforts to enrich the lives of many Indians. Nita M. Ambani is someone who believes that the work is never done and that there is so much more left to accomplish. At a time of hard power globally, she has shown us the reach and impact of soft power, especially in preserving and promoting India's rich tapestry of arts and showing us that sports is a vital tool in nation-building."

Reliance Foundation

Under her aegis, the Reliance Foundation, through its sporting initiatives has, supported young athletes across the country. Founded in 2010, the Foundation has helped over 70 million Indians across 54,300+ villages and several urban locations.

Through its two core programmes under Rural Transformation, Bharat India Jodo (BIJ) and Reliance Foundation Information Services (RFIS), the foundation has reached over 14.6 million people across 20 states, two Union Territories and more than 350 Indian districts. Under the motto 'Health for All', RF is committed to enhancing the healthcare ecosystem and has reached over 7.8 million people. Ambani has launched Jio Institute, Reliance Foundation Schools, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and Reliance Foundation Scholarships to nurture the education system in the country.

"Reliance Foundation has responded to 48 disasters by assisting communities affected by floods, cyclones, earthquakes and drought across 293 districts in 19 states & 3 UTs to-date, helping 1.9 crore (19 million) people to date," states the official website.

"One of the most important awards that an organization can give is for social responsibility and philanthropy. It's so important for people who have been successful in life to give back and create platforms for others to succeed. One such person is Nita M. Ambani, who epitomizes this example of altruism and through her work in Reliance Foundation has been exemplary in the fields of arts, sports, culture, and education," shares John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF.