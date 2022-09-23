Nitin Gadkari To Introduce Country's First Flex-Fuel Vehicle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India, reportedly, to get introduced to the country's first flex-fuel vehicle that can be run on ethanol-blended petrol and battery by next month. It is said that the flex fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles (FFV-SHEV) imported from Brazil will be used a pilot for its performance assessment in terms of reduced carbon emissions. The Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will introduce the vehicle in the October second week.

Nitin Gadkari

Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, the Brazilian ambassador to India, said in a statement that, "The first car has landed in India. Experts and automobile industry players said more flex-fuel vehicles will hit the market from 2024 onwards. In Brazil, nearly 85 per cent of the cars sold run on flex-fuel." He was speaking at an event organized by the sugar industry on Wednesday.

As per a statement quoted in TOI, the industry experts said that, "The first FFV-SHEV has been brought for research purposes. So far, there has been no data based on domestic research and hence its necessary to assess its performance in Indian conditions. The car, which will be used for the research purpose, can run on ethanol blended petrol of upto 100 per cent and also on electricity generated during the drive. So far, only Indian two-wheeler manufacturers have launched flex-fuel bikes."

The road transport ministry notification regarding the FFV and FFV-SHEV stated that the automobile manufacturers are advised to manufacture vehicles complying with BS-6 standards.