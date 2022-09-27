Nitin Gadkari Unveils Miniature NHEV Charging Station

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highway Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday revealed the miniature of EV charging station conceptualised by National Highways for EV (NHEV). The NHEV miniature model of charging station is the first ever such model in the industry which has been conceptualised as a comprehensive wayside amenities plaza that can reimagine and replace the traditional petrol pumps and wayside amenities on the highways.

"Since last three to four years, I have been talking about electric vehicles and have been answering many questions like what would happen if we breakdown with an electric vehicle? However it didn't happen and with gradual increase in confidence on technology questions got answered itself. Now there are waiting lists for electric cars and scooters and I can say that electric is the fuel of the future. Currently electric double decker AC bus cost is coming Rs. 60 per km, non AC Rs. 39 per kilometre and for normal electric AC bus Rs. 41 per km and diesel bus is costing Rs. 115 per km. If you can bring business class comfort in an electric bus with trolley on a economical ticket cost to passengers, it will make public transportation more competent for users," said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway.

The pilot is currently conducting its concluding phase of technical and commercial trial with buses and long-range electric SUV on the Delhi to Jaipur highway which would add 278 km stretch in previously conducted 210 km TECH-trial Run between Delhi-Agra in 2021 to accomplish technical trials of total 500 km across four states UP, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan in its pilot phase.

"The pilot has already covered 10 per cent stretch between Agra to Delhi to Jaipur in two phases, out of its total 5000 km highways that India aims to upgrade as e-highways in next two years. NHEV team is slating its plan to install pre-fabricated modules of these station's electrical and structural infra, soon after commissioning its pilot phase. So that new stations in expansion phase can be speedily installed within 90 days from their allocations." said Abhijeet Sinha, National Program Director, Ease of Doing Business.

The miniature revealed today has elevated Indian e-mobility sector confidence on Ease of Doing Business to go beyond the comparison of EVs with Petrol / Diesel vehicle. It has brought out the operational and financial comparison between 'Charging Station' and 'Petrol Pumps' at the centre-stage unfolding an imperative impetus on Public Private Partnership (PPP) to build nationwide charging infrastructure. It showcased all key indicators like ease in setting-up and minimal licensing, bankable and fundable world-class

'Relay Service' fleet models and highest possible utilisation of infra and assets within minimal breakeven period of 40 months.

Miniature revealed today has already been prototyped in Sector 86 and 52 of Gurugram in Haryana from the safety and standards perspective of operational and commercial challenges envisaged by NHEV team earlier this year in March. Two of india's largest NHEV commissioned Alekhify charging stations are currently operational and were inaugurated by NITI Aayog's Advisor, Sudhendu Sinha.

"These charging stations are commercially competing with petrol pumps" said former NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant during his visit at NHEV city prototype e-hub while reviewing architectural layout of the miniature revealed today by Nitin Gadkari for Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-highway pilot.