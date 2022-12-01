Nobody Gets Me, Not Even Spotify!!!

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Much like everything else on the internet, including your Instagram account, it is a perennial wonder whether your virtual self matches your 'real one'. After all, are you really the fun-loving, outgoing nature enthusiast that your aesthetic Facebook posts, published from the confines of your cosy bedroom, suggest? And what about your musical tastes?

freepik

Swedish company Spotify, one of the world's most popular music-streaming apps, dropped its Wrapped 2022 yesterday, sending many in a tizzy. An annual end-of-the-year feature in existence since 2016, Spotify's Wrapped allows users to view a compilation of data about their activity on the platform over the past year and invites them to share it on social media.

CRED founder Kunal Shah appreciated the feature, tweeting, "Spotify end of year update is great product feature for artists to brag about their social influence and consumers to demonstrate their artistic discernment."

While many users were amused with their Spotify music report card, several expressed playful frustration, particularly through memes, with the app's methodology that seemed to have incorrectly chosen songs, artists and podcasts for their Wrapped lists.

"The math behind Spotify Wrapped makes absolutely no sense to me. There are songs I *know* I've listened to as much or more this year than my top songs. Gonna start counting my listens myself, tired of the fake news," tweeted one user.

"I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again," tweeted another.

But what of the case when the app's math might have been impeccable and yet failed to capture your true musical disposition? Have a look at some hilarious examples below:

PLSS can u tell i got dumped on this day ???? pic.twitter.com/Dbj1b1NfZn — matt ? (@namattsenda) November 30, 2022

the secret to the funniest possible Spotify wrapped is to listen to Spotify only once, during Halloween season pic.twitter.com/FCBgLqJP9S — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 30, 2022

Suffice to say, at a time when companies across sectors are aggressively collecting data to gain the deepest possible insight into consumer psyche, it is an indication of technology's foundational 'brokenness' that its findings may not always accurately depict their human subjects even in instances of being technically correct. In less philosphical terms, chuck your unflattering Spotify Wrapped results out of the window. Careful, many music snobs are afoot!