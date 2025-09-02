According to Gupta, the AI product has notably had takers from close to 35 top companies, such as Cars24, Spinny, LendingKart, Tata AIG, other D2C brands, and also one of the top banks in India, allowing them to increase operational efficiency by using technology to engage with customers and gain insights.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption across various industries has helped companies scale and solve problems through efficiency and pace. One such company is NoBroker, which utilizes its proprietary product, ConveZen.AI, to increase operational efficiency across multiple areas, according to the company's co-founder, Akhil Gupta.

Gupta told Entrepreneur India that NoBroker receives an average of 7-10 lakh calls every day. Without AI technology, it is impossible to listen to that many calls and generate insights out of them.

"We realized that there is no platform across the globe that can understand telephony speech and transcribe it in tens of Indian languages with hundreds of dialects. With ConvoZen, every single call, chat, and email of our customers gets processed with the help of AI," said Gupta.

According to Gupta, the AI product has notably had takers from close to 35 top companies, such as Cars24, Spinny, LendingKart, Tata AIG, other D2C brands, and also one of the top banks in India, allowing them to increase operational efficiency by using technology to engage with customers and gain insights.

India's call-center-using AI market has seen rapid growth, with the market generating close to USD 103.8 million in 2024, and is projected to surge to USD 452.5 million by 2030, marking a robust 27.8 per cent CAGR between 2025 and 2030, according to Grand View Research.

The wider customer support industry is currently valued at approximately USD 33 billion. By 2028, over 50 per cent of customer interactions are expected to be handled by AI-powered systems, resulting in potential operational savings exceeding USD 400 million annually.

And this is the most tangible industry where you can immediately see the results of the AI deployment. Because you know this is the work human does, this is the efficiency I get, maybe this is the business I get, or these many queries he or she is able to handle.

"Customer support is the most tangible industry where you can immediately see the results of the AI deployment. Because metrics like efficiency and others can be easily distinguished," said Gupta.

Gupta added that with the help of AI, even businesses with small order quantities are able to provide top-notch services, much like the industry giants. "For a business to scale, it becomes extremely easy. It can be a 5-person call center or it can be a 500,000-person call center. Every conversation that AI is doing, you can measure against human conversation… very easy to map the ROI."

On the real estate side, Gupta also noted that for India to grow, in terms of GDP and move up the top economy rankings, a boom in the real estate industry needs to happen. "In the next 10-20 years, the market is just going to explode within India."

NoBroker, India's leading proptech unicorn, reported strong revenue growth in FY24 with operating revenue rising 32 per cent year-on-year to INR 803 crore, while total income reached INR 888 crore. The company also narrowed its losses by 19 per cent to INR 411 crore, down from INR 506 crore in FY23, signaling improving operational efficiency even as expenses remain high.