Novavente Secures USD 3 Mn from Highbrow Securities

Novavente, a technology sales company, has raised USD 3 million in an investment round led by Highbrow Securities.

The money will go toward expanding the business, improving its products and services, and boosting the workforce.

"Investing in Novavente underscores our deep confidence in their innovative sales acceleration and AI-driven solutions... Generative AI will be transformative, becoming the new industry standard. Novavente is at the forefront of this shift, poised for exceptional growth," said Tarun Singh, Managing Director of Highbrow Securities.

Founded in 2016 by Ronak Rajan, Novavente is a consulting firm that offers sales, marketing, managed services, technology sales, and B2B sales. It employs AI, machine learning, sales automation, and research-driven strategies to help clients expand in current markets and explore new geographies.

The platform claims to serve global companies, large enterprises, and startups across the US, Europe, UK, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. It has worked with clients in the IT, software, cloud, manufacturing, automotive, and media sectors, including ONGC, LTIMindtree, Viacom18, Jio Cinema, Sodexo, and Alibaba.

Clean Tech Startup Neo San Raises USD 1.5 Mn to Scale Innovative Waste Solutions

Clean technology startup Neo San announced that it has raised USD 1.5 million in a seed round at a post-money valuation of USD 7.2 million. Investors in the round include Ashish Kacholia, Apurva Damani, Mammen Kurien, Sandeep Telang, Vanshay Goenka, Siddhi M, Anirban Lahiri (an Indian pro-golfer), Aaradhana Jhunjhunwala, Aman Poddar, Adithya Mathews, and S Chikkarangappa (an Indian pro-golfer).

"We will use this round of funding to scale our technologies across India and to enable larger systems to support the country's waste-handling needs," said Dhwaj Bagrecha, Co-Founder, Neo San. "Currently, we're building decentralised networks of people and machines that will allow our growing cities to better manage waste locally and efficiently, reducing the overall emissions from this process by over 90% compared with the current scenario."

Founded in 2022, Neo San is a clean-technology R&D company that focuses on energy-efficient products and systems.

Major brands like Airtel, Microsoft, Accenture, Royal Enfield, Strides, and Parag Foods are just a few of its current clients.

The platform also claims to be working with organisations such as Tata Steel, Bangalore International Airport, Rotary International, and multiple state governments to integrate its solutions into their larger operations.

According to Neo San, it safely disposed of over 100 tons of sanitary waste, offsetting over 200 tons of harmful emissions.

"Early next quarter, we are set to launch our advanced modular incinerator, capable of processing one ton of toxic waste per day. This innovation will significantly enhance the handling and incineration efficiency of key bulk waste generators in the pharmaceutical, textile, chemical, and other manufacturing sectors. By integrating this solution on-site, we provide a more efficient and eco-friendly approach to waste management," added Alistair Sean D'rozario, Co-founder of Neo San, who spearheaded the development of this technology.



Inflection Point Ventures Leads INR 4.8 Cr Investment in Machaxi

Tech-enabled sports startup Machaxi has raised INR 4.8 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to develop technology for user analytics and sports shopping, expand the sports shop vertical, and build the brand.

Pratish Raj, Co-founder of Machaxi, said, "This collaboration will enable us to enhance our services, expand our reach, and continue our mission to transform India into a sports-playing nation."

Co-founded in 2019 by Pratish Raj, Tushar Raj, and Ashish Anand, Machaxi provides tech-enabled sports coaching for kids and offers facilities for adults to play sports in their neighbourhoods. It also offers an app that allows users to shop for sports equipment.

Machaxi states that since its founding, it has maintained an EBITDA-positive status and has a gross revenue run rate of Rs 18 crore. It also states that 50,000 people use it each month. A variety of sports are available at the company's facilities, including football, cricket, table tennis, badminton, and swimming.